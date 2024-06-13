NJ launches new effort to protect you from impaired drivers

⚫ A new initiative to combat impaired driving utilizes pharmacies throughout NJ

⚫ Folks who pick up prescription medication are getting a special message

⚫ Medications can be just as dangerous as alcohol behind the wheel

STRATFORD — You may be wise enough to avoid driving after you've had a few alcoholic beverages, but are you also being smart after taking a dose of your prescription medication?

Even when taken properly, prescription and over-the-counter meds can be just as dangerous as alcohol when you're behind the wheel, New Jersey officials say. So the state is launching an effort that aims to make residents carefully consider the drugs they've taken before putting the key in the ignition.

"Driving under the influence of prescription medication prevents an extreme danger to New Jersey citizens, yet it often goes unrecognized," said Angelo Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. "This program will provide residents with valuable information at a critical time — right when they pick up their medication."

PDFNJ is partnered with state agencies on the new initiative, which is using prescription medication bags to get their message across.

The bags, with special messaging, are being distributed to more than 900 independent pharmacies across the Garden State.

Officials made the announcement on Thursday at White Horse Pharmacy in Stratford.

"We're excited to be part of this very important program to reduce impaired driving," said Khawar Malik, owner of White Horse Pharmacy. "Pharmacists play an important role in educating patients on the effects of medication, and this program will help to reach patients with this important message."

Left to right, Angelo Valente, executive director of Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey; Naomi L. Hubbard, executive director and CEO, CCCADA, Inc.; Khawar Malik, owner, White Horse Pharmacy; and Michael J. Rizol Jr., director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety. Left to right, Angelo Valente, executive director of Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey; Naomi L. Hubbard, executive director and CEO, CCCADA, Inc.; Khawar Malik, owner, White Horse Pharmacy; and Michael J. Rizol Jr., director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety. loading...

The messaging: Your vehicle is heavy machinery, and there is no safe way to drive under the influence.

"It can make (customers) think, maybe I should double check the labels, maybe I should consult with my pharmacist to see if this prescription medication that I just picked up could impair my ability to drive," Mike Rizol, director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety, told New Jersey 101.5.

According to Rizol, HTS provided approximately $25,000 to launch the effort.

The bags are expected to reach more than 200,000 New Jersey residents.

