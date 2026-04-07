There’s a certain renegade novelty about watching a movie on the beach. Just like the all-but-gone drive-in movies where you’d watch a movie from your car, you feel like you’re kind of getting away with something.

It’s two things that seem like they shouldn’t be happening at the same time, but yet they are.

Beach Photo by Mahad Aamir on Unsplash loading...

Seaside Heights is among the shore towns that show movies on the beach.

At this beach, they’re always free. You’ll see a lot of kid-friendly films here, but also plenty of choices adults will enjoy too.

Can you think of a more fun way to watch a movie than with the surf nearby and your toes in the cool sand as the sun goes down? A nice buffet of boardwalk food out on your beach towel?

Read More: Free Movies On The Beach Return To Seaside Heights For 2026

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It might truly be the perfect way to watch a movie.

Exit82.com has published this year’s schedule of films to watch on the beach. They start on July 5th and run eight consecutive Sundays.

Now I can’t imagine anything more perfect for a beach watch than “Jaws,” and that’s certainly among this year’s choices.

Scroll through this list below and find your movie night!