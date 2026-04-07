Wawa fans are a different breed. Let’s be honest, in New Jersey Wawa isn’t just a convenience store, it’s practically a second religion. I mean, they're buying t-shirt merch for crying out loud! People will defend their hoagie order like it’s a fought-over family heirloom. They will argue the superiority of Wawa coffee like they’re debating pizza in New Jersey versus Oklahoma.

So normally, when a Wawa closes, you’d expect candlelight vigils and emotional social media posts.

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But this time? Nobody’s really upset.

The Wawa at the busy Pole Tavern circle in Upper Pittsgrove in Salem County has closed, and according to nj.com it's going to be entirely demolished. But not because the company gave up on them. Quite the opposite. It’s being torn down to make way for a much larger, modern “Super Wawa” with gas pumps and updated amenities.

That’s a trade most Wawa loyalists will gladly accept. One summer without in exchange for a new one with all the bells and whistles.

The location has been serving the rural area for decades, but like many of the older legacy stores, it simply doesn’t fit what Wawa has become, a regional juggernaut with more than 1,200 locations and one of the largest convenience store footprints on the East Coast.

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Today’s Wawas aren’t just convenience stores. They’re destinations.

Bigger stores, expanded food menus, touch-screen ordering, and fuel stations have become the company’s winning formula as it expands across multiple states.

And let’s be honest. The smaller old stores, while nostalgic, often came with tiny parking lots, tight aisles, and layouts built for 1985 traffic, not 2026 demand.

The new store planned for the site will be significantly larger, 6,000 square feet, designed to handle traffic better, and give customers the full modern Wawa experience.

So no, this isn’t a funeral. It's more of a birthday. And that birthday should come sometime this fall.