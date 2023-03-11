Trout contest and stocking event for kids in Spring Lake, NJ

Time to break out the fishing rods, New Jersey. The 2023 trout season is just around the corner, officially beginning on April 8 at 8 a.m.

This year, trout season in Spring Lake kicks off with what has become a local tradition for kids all over The Garden State. Even before the season is underway, the municipality gets the lake ready with the help of New Jersey’s youngest residents.

A week before opening day, children gather from all over New Jersey to help get the lake ready for the 2023 trout season. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, trucks will arrive loaded with trout ready to be stocked.

It’s a bonus event for New Jersey’s youngest residents that leads into the annual Shark River Surf Anglers 2023 Trout Contest for Kids, happening Saturday, April 8. Not only is it a wonderful experience for the kids, but it’s also great for adults to experience as well.

Ever wonder how lakes get stocked? Check out the photos below from last year's event to see just how they do it.

