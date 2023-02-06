South Jersey cop dies while off-duty — report says it was a crash

🔴 Brian Lucykanish was the father of five including a child who died in 2017

🔴 He was a patrolman with Pemberton Township police and served in the US Air Force

🔴 The circumstances of his death have not been disclosed by Pemberton Township police

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Township police announced the "untimely passing" of a patrolman while off-duty on Thursday but did not disclose the circumstances.

Patrolman Brian Lucykanish, 31, lived in the Marlton section of Evesham and was the father of five, including a child who died in 2017, according to his obituary.

Cause of death is not released

The announcement by Pemberton Township police did not disclose the circumstances of his death.

CBS Philadelphia reported that Lucykanish died in a crash on Jackson Road in Waterford Township near the Atco Speedway Thursday night.

Lucykanish was a technical sergeant with the 512th Security Forces Squadron based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was also a member of Team Defenders, a group that offers peer support and mental health first aid to veterans and first responders.

Pemberton Township police officer Brian Lucykanish Pemberton Township police officer Brian Lucykanish (Weber Funeral Home) loading...

A viewing for Lucykanish is scheduled for Saturday morning from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Riverton followed by his funeral at 12 noon.

Contributions to benefit his children’s future education may to the attention of his wife Kirstin Lucykanish and mailed to Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

