Riccardo’s Pizza offers hope during Browns Mills’ hard times.

Last week, Riccardo’s Pizza in Browns Mills shared a heartfelt message on Facebook — one that they say comes from a place of love, not attention, politics, or recognition.

With the government shutdown putting SNAP benefits on hold, the team at Riccardo’s understands the pressure families are feeling right now.

A message of love from Riccardo’s Pizza

Owner Vito Russo wrote:

“We understand what that means.

We understand the pressure.

We understand the knot in your stomach.

We understand the worry of trying to stretch groceries further than they can go.

So please hear this clearly:

If you or someone you know need food… come to us.

If your children need a meal, we will feed them.

No questions. No explanations. No judgment.

Just love.”

Vito encouraged anyone in need to reach out to him privately or ask for him when visiting the shop.

A Browns Mills family tradition of giving back



Riccardo’s Pizza has been a Browns Mills favorite for over 50 years, opened in 1974 by Vito’s father, Salvatore Russo, shortly after he arrived from Italy. The family says the community has always supported them — and now, it’s their turn to give back and help those who are struggling.

Viral kindness that brought a community together



Their Facebook post quickly went viral, shared thousands of times and picked up by local news outlets including 6ABC Philadelphia and Fox29.

Since then, many people have reached out to donate or quietly lend their support to the cause. The Russos say they’re grateful for every bit of kindness, big or small.

If you’d like to help — or if you’re someone who needs help — you can contact Vito directly at 856-313-1397, or send a message through Riccardo’s Facebook Page.

Finding hope and humanity in South Jersey



In a world that can sometimes feel divided, it’s gestures like this that remind us what really matters — community, compassion, and taking care of one another.

