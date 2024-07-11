Punish parents for raising rampaging teens, NJ lawmakers say

🔴 Teens have ruined family events in NJ this summer

🔴 Bill would create new crime of inciting a public brawl

🔴 Another bill would hold negligent parents accountable

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — State lawmakers want to put laws on the books to prosecute teens who bring violence to family events and to hold their parents accountable for raising a bad egg.

Assemblyman Dan Hutchison, D-Camden, says his peers were inspired to crack down on rowdy teens after a chaotic start to the summer down the shore. When the problem directly impacted Camden County last month, they felt the need to take action now.

One bill, A4652, would create a new crime: inciting a public brawl. The fourth-degree charge would apply to anyone with four or more people who engage in disorderly conduct such as a fight.

Hundreds of brawling teens ruined two family fun days in Gloucester Township and Pennsauken in early June. More than a dozen teens and at least two adults have been arrested in connection with the fights.

Assemblyman Dan Hutchison (Youtube/Canva) Assemblyman Dan Hutchison (Youtube/Canva) loading...

Punishing parents

But these teens aren't appearing out of thin air. Someone is raising them, and it's a parent's responsibility to instill values that allow their children to attend public events and behave appropriately, Hutchison said.

"If you're not going to teach them those values, then there have to be consequences both for the young person and the parent who is derelict in their responsibilities," said Hutchison.

Another bill, A4651, would hold parents accountable for their children. If a juvenile is adjudicated for inciting a public brawl under the new law, then their parents could face a $1,000 fine if they neglected to properly raise the teen.

Gloucester Township also recently enacted an ordinance to punish children for breaking curfew. It would give juveniles and parents up to 90 days of community service and a fine of up to $1,000.

Gloucester Township police Chief David Harkins (Youtube) Gloucester Township police Chief David Harkins (Youtube) loading...

Cracking down on rampaging teens in NJ

Nearly 50 miles away in Margate, township police have recently begun enforcing a similar ordinance to hold parents accountable that's been on the books since 1976.

Margate's rule fines parents between $100 and $1,000 if their child is caught breaking curfew that's in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller also joined calls for juvenile justice reform after three teens led police on a high-speed chase through Jersey City, Kearny, and Newark early Monday morning.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker