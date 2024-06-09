6 arrests made as unruly teens ruin another NJ family event

🔴 Pennsauken Summer Kick Off ends early due to fights

🔴 6 teens and young adults arrested

🔴 Comes one week after fights ruined Gloucester Township Day

PENNSAUKEN — Fights and large disorderly crowds have ruined another South Jersey event for families.

Police arrested six people including four young adults and two juveniles at the Pennsauken Summer Kick Off event Saturday night.

The annual family-friendly event at the Pennsauken Soccer Complex had to end fifteen minutes early due to public safety concerns as fights broke out, according to the township. Attendees missed out on fireworks that had been planned for the end of the night.

Toward the end of the night, large disruptive crowds began to gather and the police quickly lost control. Backup from Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester Counties arrived at the scene to help.

"This type of unruly behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in Pennsauken Township," said Pennsauken police Chief Philip Olivo.

Police said that six people including two juveniles were arrested. The names of the juveniles could not be released.

However, Olivo on Sunday shared the names of the four young adults arrested. Three of them were from Pennsauken.

Derek Berry, 18, and India Allen, 19, were charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse. Damien Green, 20, was charged with the same offenses and resisting arrest.

Yamilet Meina, 18, of Camden, was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

Police at the Pennsauken rec center Saturday night (6abc) Police at the Pennsauken rec center Saturday night (6abc) loading...

Fights ruined Gloucester Township Day last weekend

The chaos in Pennsauken Saturday night comes exactly one week after around 500 teens ruined a family event in Gloucester, which, like Pennsauken, is located in Camden County.

Gloucester police said they arrested over a dozen people at the event. They also released images of several suspects accused of being involved in the rampage.

New Jersey is yet to have an unofficial summer weekend in 2024 that hasn't been marred by disruptive teens. Three shore towns were subjected to chaos over the Memorial Day weekend including the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy and a shooting hoax.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Pennsauken Mayor Marco DiBattista and the Camden County commissioners for comment.

