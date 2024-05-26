🔴 False report of shooter in Seaside Heights spark police response

🔴 Shore town will implement curfew

🔴 Fights also reported in Ocean City

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Videos of crowds running from fights and possible gunshots at the Jersey Shore are flooding social media to start the summer.

Armed police officers were seen responding to the Seaside Heights boardwalk in videos posted to Facebook. And on X, footage showed another angle of the boardwalk where people were fleeing the area.

Mayor Tony Vaz said the panic spread throughout the largest crowds he's ever seen at the boardwalk after fake reports of a shooter.

"There was no shooting," said Vaz.

After increasingly troublesome behavior down the shore in recent years, Vaz said that Seaside Heights was prepared. The borough had local police and officers from the Ocean County sheriff's and prosecutor's offices to assist.

The reports of the shooting came in around 8:15 p.m. on the boardwalk near Sheridan Avenue, according to police Det. Steve Korman. Investigators found the reports of a shooting were false.

The borough then made the decision to implement a 10 p.m. curfew as juveniles continued to pour into the boardwalk. The curfew will be in place Sunday evening as well.

Read More: Seaside Heights tries to control bad behavior

Fights reported in Ocean City

Seaside Heights wasn't the only shore town to get rowdy behavior.

Videos from Ocean City showed young people running from the boardwalk. It's not clear what they were running from.

Two girls were involved in a fight on Friday night that grew as other teens gathered to watch, Ocean City police said to the Press of Atlantic City.

Several teens were detained and then handed over to their parents. There were no injuries and no charges were filed, according to the report.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the city for more information about other reported incidents in Ocean City this weekend.

