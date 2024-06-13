NJ shoplifting suspect arrested with baby deer in grocery bag

✅ Police were called to a Stafford grocery store

✅A fawn was in the suspect's reusable bag

✅Matthew Keithley was also found with drugs and paraphernalia

STAFFORD — A man suspected of shoplifting was found with more than merchandise as police began to question him.

Stafford police went to the ShopRite on Route 72 on June 5 and found Matthew Keithley, 23, of the Mays Landing section of Hamilton, carrying a reusable bag.

As Keithley spoke to police, a fawn popped its head out of the bag.

He was taken into custody for illegally having a deer, police said.

Things went from bad to worse for Keithley when he first gave a false name and then tried to run, according to police.

He was quickly captured and found to have suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. There were also two warrants for his arrest from Atlantic County.

Additional charges

Police did not disclose why Keithley had a deer.

Keithley was charged with illegal possession of a deer under the state wildlife code, second-degree drug possession, two counts of second-degree possession drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight, and fourth-degree providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

He is being held at the Ocean County Jail. The deer was released back into the wild.

