Car hits man in Lakewood, NJ crosswalk and drives off, police say
LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run that hospitalized a man with serious injuries, according to prosecutors.
A male pedestrian in a marked crosswalk was struck around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Lakewood police responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 9 and First Street for a call about a hit-and-run.
The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was in critical condition as of late Sunday morning.
Police looking for white sedan
Investigators found that the victim was hit by a white four-sedan sedan that was heading north on Route 9. Authorities did not give a make or model of the suspect's vehicle.
The sedan continued north after hitting the male pedestrian, Billhimer said.
Police are trying to find the vehicle. Anyone who has information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact OCPO Det. Anthony Carrington at 732-929-2027 ext. 3257.
