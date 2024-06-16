Car hits man in Lakewood, NJ crosswalk and drives off, police say

🚗 Police investigating hit-and-run in Lakewood

🚗 Pedestrian was in crosswalk

🚗 Victim is in critical condition

LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run that hospitalized a man with serious injuries, according to prosecutors.

A male pedestrian in a marked crosswalk was struck around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Lakewood police responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 9 and First Street for a call about a hit-and-run.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was in critical condition as of late Sunday morning.

Hit-and-run 6/16/24 (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) Hit-and-run 6/16/24 (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Police looking for white sedan

Investigators found that the victim was hit by a white four-sedan sedan that was heading north on Route 9. Authorities did not give a make or model of the suspect's vehicle.

The sedan continued north after hitting the male pedestrian, Billhimer said.

Police are trying to find the vehicle. Anyone who has information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact OCPO Det. Anthony Carrington at 732-929-2027 ext. 3257.

Hit-and-run 6/16/24 Hit-and-run 6/16/24 (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 20 largest cities in New Jersey These are the 20 largest municipalities in New Jersey. The municipalities on the list have changed over the years. We used U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates to compare the Top 20 in 2012 to 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5