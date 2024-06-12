Ex-member admits stealing $100K from NJ volunteer fire company
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A 46-year-old borough man has admitted to stealing more than $100,000 from a volunteer fire department while he was a member.
Salvatore “Sal” Umek pleaded guilty to theft in Ocean County Superior Court on Monday.
The money stolen from Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company Number 2 was used to pay Umek’s personal credit card debt, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
Umek was treasurer for the company between February 2019 and November 2021, during which he transferred about $100,000 from the organization’s bank account to pay his bills.
He also transferred some money directly into his personal bank account, before spending it.
In July 2023, Umek turned himself in at Point Pleasant Beach Police Headquarters.
Prosecutors want Umek to be required to pay back the $107,517 he stole.
At his sentencing on Sept. 20 the state would seek a five year prison term.
