Ex-member admits stealing $100K from NJ volunteer fire company

⚫ NJ man admits theft

⚫ Money stolen from volunteer fire department

⚫ Ex-member now faces prison

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A 46-year-old borough man has admitted to stealing more than $100,000 from a volunteer fire department while he was a member.

Point Pleasant Beach (Google Maps) Point Pleasant Beach (Google Maps) loading...

Salvatore “Sal” Umek pleaded guilty to theft in Ocean County Superior Court on Monday.

The money stolen from Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company Number 2 was used to pay Umek’s personal credit card debt, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Point Pleasant Beach (Google Maps) Point Pleasant Beach (Google Maps) loading...

Umek was treasurer for the company between February 2019 and November 2021, during which he transferred about $100,000 from the organization’s bank account to pay his bills.

He also transferred some money directly into his personal bank account, before spending it.

In July 2023, Umek turned himself in at Point Pleasant Beach Police Headquarters.

Prosecutors want Umek to be required to pay back the $107,517 he stole.

At his sentencing on Sept. 20 the state would seek a five year prison term.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth Top 20 municipalities in New Jersey where the median household income has grown the most in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt