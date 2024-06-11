2 wanted after kicking man in the face in North Wildwood, NJ

🚨 A comment to a Pennsylvania man in an arcade triggered an argument

🚨 The man's father said his son was kicked in the face by two males

🚨 North Wildwood police posted images of the two suspects

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police are looking for two suspects wanted for an assault Sunday on a Pennsylvania man at the Jersey Shore.

Police did not disclose many details about the assault except that it occurred in the area of 26th Avenue and the boardwalk in North Wildwood, which is the location of the Gateway 26 arcade and casino.

Kenneth Golembewski, the father of the alleged victim told 6 ABC Action News that the pair said something to his son's girlfriend, which triggered an argument. The argument turned physical when his son Lucas was pushed to the ground and kicked in the face, according to Golembewski.

Golembewski stayed with his son as bystanders went after the suspects, who got away.

One of the suspects is described by police as a shirtless thin white male wearing pink shorts. The second suspect is described as a thin white male with a black shirt, purple shorts and sunglasses.

"I am aware of the incident," Mayor Patrick Rosenello told New Jersey 101.5 in a text. "North Wildwood police is investigating and I am confident they will solve the case."

Anyone with information to identity the suspects is asked by North Wildwood police to call 609-0522-2411.

Gateway 26 arcade in North Wildwood Gateway 26 arcade in North Wildwood (Gateway 26) loading...

More Jersey Shore violence

It is yet another violent incident at the Jersey Shore as the summer season gets underway.

Twice on the same day, police officers in Atlantic County arrested women and girls after massive brawls.

Four women and four juvenile girls were arrested in connection to one brawl in Atlantic City around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Officers tried to break up the scuffle but got attacked by the group, police said. Three people were arrested at the scene and another five arrested later.

The same night, around 15 to 20 people were in a fight on Whalers Drive in Pleasantville. Police said a teen was stabbed several times with a knife but was expected to survive, police said.

The Memorial Day weekend was marred by the report of a false shooting in Seaside Heights, a stabbing on the Ocean City boardwalk and crowds of teens in Wildwood.

Previous reporting by Rick Rickman was used in this report.

