⚫ There's a growing list of NJ shore towns going digital with beach tags

⚫ You can present your phone, instead of a physical tag, to get on the sand

⚫ Online purchases come with a small fee

CAPE MAY — This historic seaside resort has introduced a very modern way to access the beach.

Ahead of the July 4 holiday, Cape May has launched digital beach tags, allowing visitors to just present their phone — instead of a physical badge — in order to step on the sand.

According to the city's website, the digital option is only available for daily passes.

"You must keep your digital tag open for the entire day on your phone should you need to leave the beach," the site says. "You will need your phone to re-enter the beach."

The tag's base cost is $10, but fees bring the total to a little more than $11 when purchased online.

Cape May isn't the first New Jersey spot to offer a digital option for beach access. Margate and Sea Isle City, for example, offer a digital badge through the MyBeach mobile app.

Use this link to access Cape May's online sales for beach access. You can find the "digital" option, as well as an option that lets you use a card to pay and pick up a physical badge on site.

When beach tags are purchased in person, Cape May accepts cash or check. Weekly tags are $25 and a seasonal tag is $40.

