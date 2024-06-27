NJ pizza spot makes New York Times list of the nation’s best

A restaurant in New Jersey serves as evidence that the U.S. may be home to the world's best pizza, according to a new piece in the New York Times.

Reviewers have included a Garden State pizzeria in their list of "22 of the best pizza places in the United States."

And the praise goes as far as wondering if New Jersey is "really a lost province of Italy."

Nineteen states, including Alaska and Alabama, are represented on the list, plus Washington, D.C. Only two states have more than one entry: California and Illinois.

New Jersey's lone entry is the same spot that received praise from a ranking site in Italy in 2023.

The best of the best can be found in Jersey City, at Razza, according to the NYT piece.

Razza, Jersey City

"What if New Jersey is really a lost province of Italy?" writes NYT's Pete Wells. "This is the question asked by Razza, Dan Richer’s locavore pizzeria in Jersey City."

The entry credits Razza, located at 275/277 Grove St., for using local ingredients, like flour and milk. It highlights the restaurant's Project Hazelnut pizza, which features nuts grown at Rutgers University and local honey.

"Pizza is many things in the United States, but few pizzerias have gotten as far as Razza does by treating pizza as an agricultural product," the article says.

Razza's menu offers more than just pizza. The on-site menu changes regularly, but you can check out the takeout menu with this link.

Razza is open on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Razza is closed on Mondays.

