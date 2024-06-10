🔴 Police officers break up large fight in AC

ATLANTIC CITY — Twice on the same day, police officers in Atlantic County arrested women and girls accused of being involved in massive brawls.

Four women and four juvenile girls were arrested in connection to one brawl in Atlantic City around 8:20 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police were called to the 400 block of N. Delaware Ave. in response to a group fight. Most of the people involved in the melee were women.

Officers tried to break up the scuffle but got attacked by the group, police said. Three people were arrested at the scene.

Another five females were arrested in the days that followed after investigations into the assaults.

The four women arrested included 32-year-old Amanda Bethel of Mays Landing, 33-year-old Queenetta Gilliard of Atlantic City, 25-year-old Sadiyah Gilliard of Atlantic City, and 24-year-old Mya Spellman of Atlantic City.

All four were charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and a mix of other charges including obstruction, resisting, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

Four girls, all juveniles between the ages of 12 and 14, were arrested as well. They faced a range of charges including aggravated assault, inciting a riot, obstruction, and simple assault.

Teen charged with stabbing in Pleasantville

Police responded to another large brawl on the same day in Pleasantville, which neighbors Atlantic City.

Around 15 to 20 people were involved in a fight on Whalers Drive last Wednesday, police said.

A teen was stabbed several times with a knife but was expected to survive, police said.

Another teen, a 15-year-old girl from Pleasantville, was arrested in connection to the stabbing and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful weapon possession, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The girl was released pending a court appearance, police said.

