Animal cruelty arrest: NJ man accused of beheading seagull
◻️ NJ man arrested at North Wildwood pier
◻️ Witnesses, photos of grisly act against seagull
◻️ Man charged with animal cruelty
A 29-year-old Cape May man has been accused of beheading a seagull at a popular Wildwood location.
On July 6, North Wildwood police responded to Morey’s Pier at 2501 Boardwalk Ave. for a reported incident of animal cruelty.
Witnesses said that a man identified as Franklin Zeigler had decapitated a bird, according to police.
Zeigler was “irate and uncooperative with officers on an unrelated investigation,” for which he was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both disorderly persons offenses.
Further investigation involving the department's Humane Law Enforcement Officer included statements made by Zeigler on scene, as well as photographs and witness statements.
Zeigler was additionally charged with third-degree animal cruelty, police said.
Any information related to this case or any other criminal activities, can be shared with the North Wildwood Police Department Detective Division at 609-522-2411.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by using TEXT-A-TIP — texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.
