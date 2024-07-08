NJ shore city reverses tent/canopy ban … for the most part

NORTH WILDWOOD — That rule didn't last long.

Just weeks after implementing a ban on tents and canopies on the beaches, North Wildwood is giving the green light to most of these shade structures again — proof that officials put the ban in place simply because there wasn't enough room on the sand.

Now that an emergency beach replenishment project is complete, the city is doing away with its ordinance that blocked beachgoers from bringing tents, canopies and cabanas.

"Tents or similar shade structures that are 10’ by 10’ or smaller are now permitted on the North Wildwood beaches," Mayor Patrick Rosenello wrote on Facebook. "Any structures larger than 10’ by 10’ are still restricted."

North Wildwood officials voted in May to institute a ban — they weren't necessarily in favor of the ban, and instead made the move to make sure that visitors had enough space on the sand.

Soon after, thanks to efforts from Gov. Phil Murphy's administration, a project to restore the beaches was approved ahead of the busy summer season.

The pumping of 750,000 cubic yards of sand on to the city's beaches was completed by the July 4 holiday.

Upon the project's completion, city officials approved a resolution to scrap the tent ban.

North Wildwood is one of the few New Jersey beaches that are free to access.

