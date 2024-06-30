These eight New Jersey beaches are actually free

It’s the time of year when you start thinking about where you put your beach badge if you’ve already purchased one. Or where to purchase one if you haven’t.

Or maybe this is the summer when you decide you’re not going to pay to get on a beach. After all, New Jersey is the only state that charges to use a natural resource that should be free to everyone.

So I looked around and tried to come up with a list of a couple of beaches around the state that are actually free. Some of them are more well-known than others, and some of them may be quite a drive for you.

Depending on where you live, nothing feels as good as walking onto a New Jersey beach without putting your hand in your pocket.

Steel Pier - Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City

Atlantic City beaches are famous, and for good reason. Besides the huge sandy shores, there are casinos, restaurants, shopping, concerts, and a fun boardwalk.

You can surf, kayak, fish, and windsurf here too.

Tommy Kwak via Unsplash

Cape May State Point Park

This place is super chill with freshwater meadows, the Cape May Lighthouse, and a quiet free beach.

It's great for a peaceful walk and birdwatching.

Beach in Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Corson’s Inlet State Park | Ocean City

Since 1969, this area has been kept natural and beautiful. You can hike, boat, fish, and crab here. Locals also love to canoe and kayak.

Rodion Kutsaev on Unsplash

Keansburg Beach

This beach offers scenic views of the Manhattan skyline. Plus, there's an amusement park and water park, perfect for a full day out.

Just a heads up, there are no lifeguards.

(Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media)

Strathmere

Strathmere Beach is fantastic for surfing, fishing, and hiking. Located in Upper Township, it’s known for its grand Victorian houses.

Beautiful, sunny skies over the Raritan Bay over Union Beach. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Union Beach

In Monmouth County, Union Beach is perfect for walking along the bay and birdwatching in the salt marshes. It’s a peaceful spot to relax.

Morey's Piers

Wildwood + North Wildwood

A trip to Wildwood is a must. With over five miles of beaches, there’s plenty of space for volleyball, frisbee, and soccer.

The boardwalk is packed with rides, restaurants, bars, and shops.

Bike path onto the beach in Wildwood Crest (Don Cabrera)

Wildwood Crest

Wildwood Crest is another gem in Cape May County. It’s perfect for swimming, sailing, jet skiing, and fishing.

The sunsets are amazing, and the atmosphere is super family-friendly.

Pexels/Getty Images Pro

So, there you go—eight great NJ beaches where you can enjoy the sun and sand for free. Grab your sunscreen, pack a lunch, and head to one of these beautiful spots.

Enjoy!

