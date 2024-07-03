Pay to play: NJ does away with fee holiday for summer 2024

🏞 A perk that's been around for two summers has gone away

New Jersey's budget this time around does not include a perk that residents have been able to enjoy for the past two summers.

Once again, New Jersey is charging residents to access state parks. The Garden State waived entrance and parking fees at its several parks for two years, but the state is counting on residents' and visitors' money during summer 2024.

Different fees at New Jersey's state parks, from walk-on charges to parking passes, range from $2 to $20, depending on the day. The full fee schedule is below.

Prices are per vehicle. The fees are active from Memorial Day Weekend until Labor Day.

Frequent visitors can opt for a season pass. It's $50 for New Jersey residents and $75 for non-residents.

⚫ Allaire State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Atsion Recreation Area: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Bass River State Forest: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Batsto Village: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Belleplain State Forest: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Cheesequake State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ High Point State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Hopcatcong State Park: New Jersey residents, $6; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $3 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Island Beach State Park: New Jersey residents, $6; Non-residents, $12 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $5 between Labor Day and Memorial Day

⚫ Parvin State Park: $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Ringwood Manor: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Round Valley Recreation Area: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Shephard Lake - Ringwood: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Skylands: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Spruce Run Recreation Area: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Stokes State Forest: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Swardswood State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Washington Crossing State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Wawayanda State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

The state's fee holiday was originally intended as a one-year gift to park visitors for the 2022 season, but it was extended for an additional year last summer.

In 2021, free entrance was awarded to visitors who utilized a campaign that promoted vaccination for COVID-19.

