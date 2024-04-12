⛱ Severe beach erosion forces towns to enact new restrictions on beach use

While most people don't mind a tasteful beach umbrella during a day at the Jersey shore, many people hate those tents, canopies and sun sails that seem to be popping up in greater numbers.

Two New Jersey shore towns are banning them for 2024 season, but not because they block the view of the ocean.

In Toms River and now North Wildwood, local officials say there just isn't any room for them.

Mayor Patrick Romanello

A series of storms this Winter tore away huge swaths of beach at the Jersey Shore.

Many towns fear beach replenishment projects will not be done in time for the summer tourism season, while other towns still haven't begun to pump sand back onto the beaches.

Faced with the reality that beaches are going to be smaller this Summer, there are a variety of efforts underway to make sure towns can accommodate the throngs of sun seekers when the time arrives.

Here's how a few towns are preparing to deal with the lack of sand.

North Wildwood

North Wildwood officials have been grappling with severe beach erosion for a decade. A major replenishment project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is not expected to begin until 2025.

Winter storms have taken big bites out multiple sections of the 36-block-long beach. At it's worst, 10 blocks of beach are just missing.

An eroded beach in North Wildwood (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

A final vote is needed, but it's almost certain North Wildwood will ban "tents, tarps, cabanas, pavilions, canopies, “sport-brellas” and similar devices."

Town officials say they don't like the ban, but they have to make sure there is enough space for the throngs of tourists that descend on the town every Summer.

An exception would be made for special festivals and other events but would require a permit from the city council.

Toms River

Brick was the first shore town to impose a ban on tents and canopies.

The U.S. Army Corps of engineers is planning to pump tons of sand back on the beach, but the work has yet to begin, and town officials say it won't be done in time for this year's summer season.

Toms River and North Wildwood are banning beach canopies and sport-brellas because beach erosion has shrunken the beaches. Amazon.com

Amazon.com loading...

Town officials regret they had to impose the ban, but say they has no choice given the narrowing of the beach due to erosion.

Brigantine

Brigantine is one the few places you can drive 4x4s onto the beach, in a section dubbed "The Cove."

Town officials announced this week that they are considering access restrictions for vehicles after storms carved away about 900 feet of beach.

4x4s parked on the the beach known as "The Cove" in Brigantine. Facebook/Charley Ross

Facebook/Charley Ross loading...

Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera said with each passing storm, they are losing more and more beach at the The Cove, which sits on the edge of town.

Tourism is not the only concern

While shore towns are concerned about the impact of beach erosion on summer tourism, they are also concern about coastal flooding.

Mayor Sera says he is "very concerned that the ongoing erosion could potentially damage the homes and city infrastructure."

Coastal flooding in Toms River following a January 9th storm. Toms River Township Government, New Jersey/Facebook

Toms River Township Government, New Jersey/Facebook loading...

The lack of a full beach and robust dune system make it more likely that flooding from storm surge will make its way into residential and business areas to cause damage.

It is increasingly a concern as the frequency of coastal storms seems to be increasing and damage caused become more severe.

