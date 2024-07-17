Howell, NJ stops pop-up pool party with tough new law

💦NJ towns adopted ordinances that put a stop to home pool rentals

A "pop up" pool party at a home Saturday that could have brought hundreds to a backyard was stopped before it got started showing that that Howell's tough short-term rental ordinance still has teeth.

A pool party promoted during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with 500 people led Howell to implement one of the toughest short-term rental ordinances in the state in 2021. It defines a "short-term rental" as anything less than 90 days. The ordinance also prohibits an "unreasonable disturbance or disruption to the surrounding properties" and electronic or internet promotion of any activity.

The owner of the home in Saturday's party was served with a cease-and-desist order about the most recent party while the promoter of the party, which was scheduled for Saturday, was made aware of the order, according to Police Chief John Storrow.

The promoters were also warned that an alternative location or rain date was not be allowed. Any attempt to hold the party would be met with a "law enforcement response."

Storrow said the ordinance has held and Saturday's threatened party was the first where police had to get involved this year.

"There have been parties advertised on Swimply as well as on Airbnb. We try to get court injunctions to shut them down before they start. So far we’ve been successful," Storrow said.

300 Attend Party in Howell (Howell Police) loading...

Ordinances continue to discourage parties

Storrow said Saturday's party was not connected to Swimply, a service that allows homeowners to rent out their pools. It was an arrangement made between the homeowner and the promoter/

There are no pools listed from Howell in a search of the Swimply website Wednesday morning.

Toms River and Jackson police in 2021 enforced the ordinances already on the books after several large parties. In Lakewood, where there is no ordinance about pool rentals, 11 pools were posted.

Toms River police told New Jersey 101.5 that they have not responded to any "pool issues" during this year's swimming season starting in May.

