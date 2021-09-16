Everyone out of the pool! Howell, NJ, bans private pool rentals

Howell is the latest Jersey shore town to crack down on rowdy behavior by banning short-term rentals.

The ban also extends to residents who want to rent out their yards, decks and pools.

There have been multiple reports of these short-term rentals gone wrong, with wild parties devolving into drunk and disorderly behavior. Residents in multiple shore towns have reported being terrorized by rowdy renters.

The situation was made worse with the splash made by a website called "Swimply." Through the website, homeowners can rent their pools for up to $150 per hour.

In July, Toms River and Jackson became one of the first towns to ban pool rentals. More have followed.

Jackson Police/Facebook

The new Howell ordinance is one of the most stringent in New Jersey. It defines a "short-term rental" as anything less than 90 days. Airbnb currently lists over 300 short-term rental properties in Howell. Swimply, by contrast, has only 25 pool, rentals listed for all of New Jersey and none are in Howell.

The vote to ban short-term rentals in Howell was unanimous among town council members. You can read a copy of the ordinance here.

It's not just shore towns that have had problems with pool rentals. Police shut down what was billed on social media as a "Mansion and Pool Party" in Gloucester County earlier this month. Hundreds of party-goers paid $40 apiece to attend.

