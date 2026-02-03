If you’re driving down a certain street in Howell, you might just do the ultimate double-take. Not many would expect to see something straight out of Alaska’s Inuit culture, but there it is.

On the front lawn of a home in Howell is a large, gorgeous igloo. We’re talking a real igloo, big enough for a family to sit inside. And they do!

SEE ALSO: Run in your underwear in the cold in Seaside Heights

Kelly Grobelny, Igloo Courtesy of Kelly Grobelny/ Canva loading...

An unexpected sight on a Howell front lawn

It’s the creation of Kelly Grobelny.

The work and inspiration are hers, but the whole Grobelny clan is benefiting from it with the coolest clubhouse ever. Jason, Lyle, Logan, and Kane are loving mom’s work.

It took her an entire week to make this happen. There is no hole dug into the side of the snow mound. New Jersey has been warned about the structural instability of those structures after the past storm. This is a well-thought-out structure made with tin trays to form hundreds of blocks of ice. Kelly labored a whole week on this and got through it with toe warmers inside her shoes. She and her kids talked about it on ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Kelly Grobelny Courtesy of Kelly Grobelny/ Canva loading...

Stopping traffic and winning ‘coolest mom’ honors

Kelly says this has been stopping traffic, including a school bus. She surely gets the coolest mom in town award for this epic feat.