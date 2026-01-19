The site of one of New Jersey’s most iconic roadside landmarks is on the market. The former Moon Motel, a mid-century gem that once stood proudly along U.S. Route 9 in Howell Township, has been listed for sale as a 4.27-acre commercial parcel with a price tag of $4.7 million. The property, long a canvas of memories for countless travelers, now carries only the echoes of neon and nostalgia.

A Route 9 landmark returns to the spotlight in Howell Township

Built in 1966 at the height of the Space Race, the Moon Motel captured the era’s boundless optimism. Its towering rocket-themed neon sign — a blazing arrow toward a crescent moon — beckoned families heading to the Jersey Shore, truckers rolling down the highway, and adventurous souls enamored with futurism. The sign became more than a business emblem; for many, it became a mental waypoint on road trips, a beacon of rest and possibility.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Space Age neon and the golden era of roadside Americana

Over the decades, the Moon Motel saw a diverse cast of visitors. In the 1960s, it was a popular overnight stop for shore-bound families, part of the ritual of summer vacations. In the 1970s, truck drivers appreciated the easy access and hospitable rooms. Rumors and Reddit memories recall late-night romantic meetups in the parking lot and halls — the type of whispered lore that only a classic roadside stop could accumulate.

From family road trips to whispered legends and local lore

For me, the Moon Motel holds a very personal chapter. In the summer of 1981, at 19 years old, I found myself starting a new job as the morning DJ at 1170 WHLW Lakewood — which became top 40 WOBM-AM — right behind the motel. Without an apartment yet, I spent two glorious weeks living at the Moon. Work in the morning, and back to the motel’s pool in the afternoons (lunches at Chicken Holiday, dinners at Burger Chef)— it felt like a vacation more than transitional housing. I’d lounge pool side with other travelers, get to know the area, and soak in that unmistakable neon glow as the sun set behind Route 9. It was simple, bright-eyed Americana, and some of the first days I spent on my own.

Reddit commenters from communities like r/RetroFuturism and r/AbandonedNJ remember the place fondly, too — celebrating the sign as one of the best motel markers ever, lamenting its decline, and wishing its quirky history could be preserved. One commenter noted how iconic the sign remained visible even years after the buildings decayed, capturing the imagination of roadside architecture enthusiasts.

Fire, demolition and what comes next for the Moon Motel site

The motel itself ended operations after a fire in 2013, and the buildings were demolished in 2015. For a decade, the site sat empty, its giant neon beacon slowly succumbing to overgrowth. In recent years, restoration efforts began on the sign’s components even as the land awaited its next chapter.

Now, with commercial development moving forward — including plans discussed to build a medical office complex on the lot — the Moon Motel stands as a reminder of mid-century Americana and the fleeting nature of roadside culture.

Though the motel is long gone, its story remains vivid in the minds of those who passed through — from families and truckers to young DJs starting out — all drawn, at least once, by the glow of that unforgettable neon moon.

20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz





