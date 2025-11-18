🚨 Howell police say a man attacked a woman pushing her toddler in a stroller.

👀 The suspect was spotted roaming the neighborhood before the assault.

📷 Police released a dashcam image asking residents to help ID the attacker.

HOWELL — Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman pushing a stroller late yesterday afternoon.

On Nov. 17, just before 5 p.m., a woman was walking with her 2-year-old child in a stroller on Pinewood Road near Cecelia Court in Howell, when a man came up from behind the woman, placed her in a choke hold, and threw her to the ground, according to a statement from the Howell Police Department.

When she screamed for help, the man ran away.

Suspect description released after Howell assault

Police describe the suspect as being a black male with a thin build, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a gray hood, a dark-colored jacket with light-colored stripes on the sleeves, dark pants, and white athletic-type sneakers.

Before the attack, he was seen in the area of Pinewood Road, Cecelia Court, Violet Circle, and Poppy Lane for “an extended period of time,” police said.

Dashcam photo shows suspect walking near scene

Police released a dashcam photo of the man in question walking on a sidewalk around the time of the incident.

Police ask residents for video footage and tips

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information, home security footage, or dash camera footage from the area to contact the Howell Police Department at 732-938-4111, ext. 2677, or email RJackson@HowellPolice.org.

