✨ A beloved Magnolia hobby store with 40+ years of history will permanently close in 2026.

✨ The family says the emotional decision comes after months of reflection.

✨The closure leaves a big gap in South Jersey's hobby and model-building community.

MAGNOLIA — A beloved family-owned Camden County hobby store that has been in existence for more than 40 years has decided to close its doors for good.

Longtime Magnolia hobby store announces permanent closure

After lengthy and heartfelt consideration, AAA Hobbies and Crafts, located at 706 N. White Horse Pike in Magnolia, announced it will shutter its doors in 2026.

“This was a personal decision made by our entire family. After months of open and honest conversation, we came to the conclusion that it’s time to close this chapter and begin the next,” said owners Alan and Michael Bass via Facebook.

A South Jersey staple with roots dating back to the 1950s

Founded in 1983, the family’s roots in the hobby industry actually stretch back to the 1950s, the Bass brothers said. AAA Hobbies has been a source of pride and purpose for three generations.

“We recognize our exit will leave a void in the local hobby market. But we’re hopeful that the space will be filled by companies who share the same commitment to integrity and honesty that we have always strived to uphold,” the brothers wrote on the Facebook post.

They thanked everyone who has been part of the journey, like employees, suppliers, customers, and friends.

It’s not clear when the last day of operations will be in 2026.

Thousands of hobby and craft items soon to disappear from Magnolia

According to their website, AAA Hobbies and Crafts carries thousands of hobby products from plastic model cars and military models to model railroading and train items, as well as model rocketry, arts and crafts supplies, hobby tools, paints, toys, games, puzzles, science and educational kits, dollhouse products, and more.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom