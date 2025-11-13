It’s almost time to make that holiday gift-giving list.

The big question always is, “What do I put in the stockings?”

NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) loading...

Easy. The New Jersey Lottery’s festive Holiday Scratch-Offs Tickets are back for a limited time this 2025 season, and they’re affordable to fill all the stockings on your list.

Spend just a few dollars, and someone (or yourself) could win up to $500,000.

NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) loading...

NJ Lottery unveils 2025 Holiday Scratch-Off lineup

The 2025 NJ Lottery Scratch-Off holiday ticket lineup includes:

NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) loading...

$1 Stocking Stuffer: Find the gift symbol & earn up to $500

$2 Holiday Cash Doubler: Reveal the tree & earn up to $10K

$5 Merry Money Tree: Scratch the pine-scented ink & win up to $200K

$10 Winter Ice: Reveal the snowman & earn up to $500K

$20 $5,000 Festive Frenzy: Reveal stacks of cash to win $500 instantly

NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) loading...

The five new scratch-off tickets are available now at any of the 6,000 NJ Lottery retailers located throughout the state.

Affordable gifts with big win potential

With potential jackpots reaching half a million dollars, these scratch-offs could turn a small gift into a life-changing surprise.

NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) NJ Lottery festive scratch-off tickets are available now (NJ Lottery) loading...

Reminder: Play responsibly this holiday season

You must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. The New Jersey Lottery reminds all residents to play responsibly, and if you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom