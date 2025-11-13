New Jersey shoppers rush for new holiday lottery tickets — prizes up to $500K
It’s almost time to make that holiday gift-giving list.
The big question always is, “What do I put in the stockings?”
Easy. The New Jersey Lottery’s festive Holiday Scratch-Offs Tickets are back for a limited time this 2025 season, and they’re affordable to fill all the stockings on your list.
Spend just a few dollars, and someone (or yourself) could win up to $500,000.
NJ Lottery unveils 2025 Holiday Scratch-Off lineup
The 2025 NJ Lottery Scratch-Off holiday ticket lineup includes:
The five new scratch-off tickets are available now at any of the 6,000 NJ Lottery retailers located throughout the state.
Affordable gifts with big win potential
With potential jackpots reaching half a million dollars, these scratch-offs could turn a small gift into a life-changing surprise.
Reminder: Play responsibly this holiday season
You must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. The New Jersey Lottery reminds all residents to play responsibly, and if you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
