You probably never heard of them and almost surely never tasted what them special. You’re soon going to learn.

Zaxby’s opened in 1990 in Georgia. It’s a beloved fast-casual chicken chain that has grown from one humble location to almost 1,000 in 17 states.

Make that 18. This week marks the opening of the very first Zaxby’s in New Jersey. You’ll find them in Magnolia, Camden County, at 804 North White Horse Pike. If Magnolia seems too far a drive to taste what some Americans say is the best chicken ever, just wait.

“This is just the beginning, we’re excited to expand across the state and bring Zaxby’s to even more fans throughout the Northeast,” said Taral Patel at GSP Group.

The food

They may be best known for their golden, hand-breaded chicken fingers, what they call fingerz. They like to play with that "Z" a lot, like their Zax sauce or their Zalads.

They also have regular or boneless wings, sandwiches, chicken bacon ranch loaded fries, fried pickles, hand-spun milkshakes and lots more.

The dining

They know you like choices. So the 3,000 square foot building has in-store dining for 40 people and a drive-thru too. They even have delivery through Zaxby's own app or through third-party like GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

So get ready, New Jersey. This could be your next favorite place.