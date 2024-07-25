‘Let’s Go Brenda’ shirts now sold at NJ MAGA store (Opinion)

Remember a little over two years ago when a store opened on Route 37 in Toms River dedicated to Trump diehards?

It was spring of 2022 and the name of the store, Let’s Go Brandon, was borrowed from the phrase that not so secretly means “F*** Joe Biden.”

Cool.

If you don’t remember the backstory, it was from an interview with Brandon Brown at Talladega Super Speedway in Alabama. A chant from the crowd rose up of “F*** Joe Biden” but with all the chaos, NBC’s reporter Kelli Stavast incorrectly thought that they were saying “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Poor Kelli will probably never live that down and the rest of us get to deal with the consequences. Or if you’re the lucky store owner in Toms River, you get to profit from it.

That’s exactly what the Let’s Go Brandon store peddles, MAGA merchandise of all kinds. Now they have something new.

Since Joe Biden dropped out of the race and is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, they’re going after her with “Let’s Go Brenda” T-shirts.

*Ron Burgundy voice* “Stay classy!”

The van outside the Let's Go Brandon store in Toms River. (Google Maps) The van outside the Let's Go Brandon store in Toms River. (Google Maps) loading...

Let’s put aside that you’re telling a woman — for no good reason — “f*** you,” shouldn’t these people realize that their (in their minds) sick burn makes no sense?

Think about it: Brandon was born from the soundalike of “Biden.” Sure, you’re playing a fun little game of making that name female, but obviously, Kamala or Harris sounds nothing like Brenda.

Unfortunately, this has to be spelled out for these people.

Vice President Kamala Harris Rick Kern/Getty Images for NARAL Pro-Choice America loading...

Granted, the MAGA machine has only had a few days to come up with obnoxious insults since the announcement. But really, with Biden being coaxed for weeks to drop out shouldn’t they have been more prepared?

Grab your thinking caps, guys, we expect better!

Trump Fraud Lawsuit (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File) loading...

The story gets stranger. In an article on SIlive.com a store worker, Gregory Doner, is quoted as saying, “We are getting calls every day from people not knowing which way to vote. So, we try to stir them in our direction.”

Seriously?

First of all, I'm pretty sure he meant "steer." More important point: I find it hard to believe that anyone calling a MAGA merchandise store is an undecided voter looking for advice.

If the 2024 political season feels like a fever dream to you, welcome to my world. Let’s hope we wake up soon.

