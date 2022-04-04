‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store officially open in Toms River, NJ

Knock yourselves out, Trump supporters.

You can now go to the Let’s Go Brandon store in Toms River, New Jersey. The store already had a soft launch last month but is now open for business at 1405 Route 37 East.

For anyone out of the loop, “Let’s Go Brandon” became a catchphrase of those who dislike President Joe Biden.

Originating from a televised car race, the NBC broadcaster mistakingly thought the crowd was chanting the name of the winner, Brandon Brown. They were, in fact, chanting “F*** Joe Biden.”

Thus, a catchphrase was born.

OCSN OCSN loading...

The new Let’s Go Brandon store will feature a bunch of merchandise to let you display your anti-Biden, anti-Hillary, or simply anti-Democrat thoughts.

OCSN OCSN loading...

They have your classic political merch, like bumper stickers, magnets, and posters.

OCSN OCSN loading...

OCSN OCSN loading...

Of course, there are flags and banners to celebrate your love of 'Murica. As well as your support of Trump's likely run in the 2024 election.

OCSN OCSN loading...

There are T-shirts adding Donald Trump into various memes, movies, and television shows.

OCSN OCSN loading...

Sweatshirts to let people know how you really feel about the current administration. According to the store owners, this "We the People are Pissed Off" hoodie is one of the best selling items.

OCSN OCSN loading...

"Blue Live Matter" flags in addition to the standard American flag. Plus hats.

OCSN OCSN loading...

You'll be able to find the store easily. In addition to the storefront sign, there's a huge van with President Trump. and the words "Make America Great Again" on the side.

OCSN OCSN loading...

If this is your kind of thing, enjoy. You can read my full thoughts on the store here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.

NJ freedom trucker convoy on March 5 — What Bill Spadea saw It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy on March 5-6, 2022. Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south.

Where NJ's 'red wave' of the 2021 election was reddest In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won the election by 14.1 percentage points, a margin exceeding 303,000. His re-election was much closer, an 84,000-vote, 3.2-point victory. He and others talked about a ‘red wave’ of Republican voters in the electorate, and certified results show which counties turned red most.