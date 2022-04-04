‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store officially open in Toms River, NJ
Knock yourselves out, Trump supporters.
You can now go to the Let’s Go Brandon store in Toms River, New Jersey. The store already had a soft launch last month but is now open for business at 1405 Route 37 East.
For anyone out of the loop, “Let’s Go Brandon” became a catchphrase of those who dislike President Joe Biden.
Originating from a televised car race, the NBC broadcaster mistakingly thought the crowd was chanting the name of the winner, Brandon Brown. They were, in fact, chanting “F*** Joe Biden.”
Thus, a catchphrase was born.
The new Let’s Go Brandon store will feature a bunch of merchandise to let you display your anti-Biden, anti-Hillary, or simply anti-Democrat thoughts.
They have your classic political merch, like bumper stickers, magnets, and posters.
Of course, there are flags and banners to celebrate your love of 'Murica. As well as your support of Trump's likely run in the 2024 election.
There are T-shirts adding Donald Trump into various memes, movies, and television shows.
Sweatshirts to let people know how you really feel about the current administration. According to the store owners, this "We the People are Pissed Off" hoodie is one of the best selling items.
"Blue Live Matter" flags in addition to the standard American flag. Plus hats.
You'll be able to find the store easily. In addition to the storefront sign, there's a huge van with President Trump. and the words "Make America Great Again" on the side.
If this is your kind of thing, enjoy. You can read my full thoughts on the store here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.