Garbage truck slams into NJ toll booth, hospitalizing 2

🔴 The garbage truck was trying to avoid a pickup at a toll booth Barnegat

🔴 Two people were injured in the crash

🔴 The main line of the Parkway was not affected by debris from the crash

BARNEGAT — Two people suffered serious injuries Friday morning when a garbage truck slammed into a Garden State Parkway toll booth.

Chevrolet pickup was stopped on the southbound Barnegat tolls around 6:15 a.m. when the garbage truck hit the structure, sending debris onto both vehciles.

Garbage truck driver Kenneth Jamison, 44, of Toms River, and toll booth attendant Megan Russo, 43, from Little Egg Harbor, were hospitalized.

Delays but no closures

A rubbernecking delay developed on the main line of the Parkway as State Police investigated the crash.

Through-traffic drives under a gantry that reads E-ZPass transponders at highway speed.

