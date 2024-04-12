3 dead in crash, fire on Route 1 in South Brunswick, NJ

🚨 Five vehicles were involved in the crash and fire on Route 1 northbound

🚨 Three people died in the crash

🚨 The fire is embedded in the pavement of the highway causing a long closure

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three people in a van died after a fiery crash Friday morning on Route 1.

South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan told New Jersey 101.5 that five vehicles were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes near Ridge Road.

A truck carrying a concrete wall for a warehouse crashed into a van in the intersection causing both to catch on fire, according to Ryan. The van hit two other vehicles

"The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, State Police and ourselves are all out here trying to piece it together," Ryan said.

The identities of the deceased were not disclosed pending notification of family.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn mom from NJ killed by deer going through windshield

Crash scene on Route 1 in South Brunswick Crash scene on Route 1 in South Brunswick (NJ DOT) loading...

Lengthy closure of Route 1

The fire is embedded in the pavement, which will cause an extensive closure of the northbound lanes that could last for eight hours, according to Ryan. One lane is getting by on the southbound side of the highway.

Route 130 and the New Jersey Turnpike are the best alternatives, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic. The closure was also causing delays on Route 27

Ryan did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information

Map shows location of Route 1 crash in South Brunswick Map shows location of Route 1 crash in South Brunswick (Canva) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman