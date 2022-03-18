Obnoxious ‘Let’s go Brandon’ store to open in Toms River, NJ (Opinion)

The same group of people who brought us “she lost, get over it” after Hilary Clinton lost the election in 2016, have now chosen “Let’s go Brandon” as the new catchphrase after their candidate lost.

For those of you who haven’t caught on to the trend, it started in September 2021 at a televised racing event where the crowd started chanting “f*** Joe Biden.” The NBC reporter covering the event thought they were chanting “let’s go Brandon” for race winner Brandon Brown, but soon realized he was mistaken.

So now this is the political slogan for Republicans, or more specifically, Trump supporters who don’t have the stones to just say “f*** Joe Biden.”

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In Florence, SC Getty Images loading...

So for those who have made saying this phrase their personality, there’s a new store setting up shop in New Jersey that’ll make you feel like a kid in the Wonka factory.

That's right, there's a “Let’s Go Brandon” store opening up on Route 37 in Toms River.

According to the Ocean County Scanner, merchandise available will be “shirts, sweatshirts, hats, banners, stickers, magnets, flags, and life size Trump cutouts, to name a few.“

...Cool.

Donald Trump Holds Rally At Iowa State Fairgrounds Getty Images loading...

The merch ranges from your standard “Let’s Go Brandon” or “Keep America Great” banners to more confusing items like a pink T-shirt with “Trump 2024” spelled out using the font for title of the TV show "Friends."

You can see pictures of what they have to offer in this post on the OC Scanner.

Although it’s not live as of writing this, the owners of the store plan on having a website for their shop at letsgobrandonnj.com.

For now, the store has just had a soft opening, but a grand opening date should be announced soon.

Spend your money however you'd like. I'm not here to judge. But I would like to gently remind you: He lost, get over it.

American Conservative Union Holds Annual CPAC Conference In Orlando Getty Images loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.

NJ freedom trucker convoy on March 5 — What Bill Spadea saw It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy on March 5-6, 2022. Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south.

Where NJ's 'red wave' of the 2021 election was reddest In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won the election by 14.1 percentage points, a margin exceeding 303,000. His re-election was much closer, an 84,000-vote, 3.2-point victory. He and others talked about a ‘red wave’ of Republican voters in the electorate, and certified results show which counties turned red most.