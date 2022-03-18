Obnoxious ‘Let’s go Brandon’ store to open in Toms River, NJ (Opinion)
The same group of people who brought us “she lost, get over it” after Hilary Clinton lost the election in 2016, have now chosen “Let’s go Brandon” as the new catchphrase after their candidate lost.
For those of you who haven’t caught on to the trend, it started in September 2021 at a televised racing event where the crowd started chanting “f*** Joe Biden.” The NBC reporter covering the event thought they were chanting “let’s go Brandon” for race winner Brandon Brown, but soon realized he was mistaken.
So now this is the political slogan for Republicans, or more specifically, Trump supporters who don’t have the stones to just say “f*** Joe Biden.”
So for those who have made saying this phrase their personality, there’s a new store setting up shop in New Jersey that’ll make you feel like a kid in the Wonka factory.
That's right, there's a “Let’s Go Brandon” store opening up on Route 37 in Toms River.
According to the Ocean County Scanner, merchandise available will be “shirts, sweatshirts, hats, banners, stickers, magnets, flags, and life size Trump cutouts, to name a few.“
...Cool.
The merch ranges from your standard “Let’s Go Brandon” or “Keep America Great” banners to more confusing items like a pink T-shirt with “Trump 2024” spelled out using the font for title of the TV show "Friends."
You can see pictures of what they have to offer in this post on the OC Scanner.
Although it’s not live as of writing this, the owners of the store plan on having a website for their shop at letsgobrandonnj.com.
For now, the store has just had a soft opening, but a grand opening date should be announced soon.
Spend your money however you'd like. I'm not here to judge. But I would like to gently remind you: He lost, get over it.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.