Cops arrest fugitive in sprawling NJ homicide case involving body in bags

✅ Kerry Rollason's dismembered body was found in a Jackson home

✅ Jared Krysiak was considered a fugitive from justice in the case

✅ The case is connected to the stabbing death of Gabriella Caroleo

Police on Tuesday arrested the fourth suspect wanted in the death and dismemberment of a Toms River man.

Jared Krysiak, 34, of Brick, was one of three people involved in desecrating the remains of Kerry Rollason on Ravenswood Road, whose body parts were found in Jackson on July 5. Rollason may have been killed on July 3, investigators said.

Krysiak was arrested in Marlboro. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Rollason's house is where Maxwell Johnston, a suspect in the June 27 stabbing death of Gabriella Caroleo, 25, in Manchester, took his own life, officials said.

Investigators said Krysiak, Danielle Bolstad, 42, of Barnegat, and Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights, dismembered Rollason's body.

Jarred Palumbo, 36, of Manchester, then helped move the body parts to Jackson, investigators said. Bolstad, Krysiak and Palumbo were charged with hindering apprehension and desecration of human remains.

Jared Krysiak (Ocean County Jail)

Krysiak remained at large while Bolstad and Palumbo were arrested on Monday. Mascarelli was already in custody on charges of harboring a fugitive after allowing Johnston to stay at the house.

Prosecutors have not publicly described how the suspects and victims knew each other. Krysiak's Facebook page lists Caroleo and Palumbo as friends.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 ext. 2476.

