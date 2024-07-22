Toms River softball team loses state championship to the rules

Toms River and Hanover were playing for a state championship

The game was called when a lightning sensor went off

The Toms River Little League 12U softball team thought they still had a chance at the state championship Wednesday night and advance into tournament play but a ruling by Little League baseball ended that dream.

Toms River was trailing Hanover 6-4 at the top of the sixth when play in Clifton was stopped after a lightning sensor went off, according to the Asbury Park Press. A drenching thunderstorm passed through about a half hour later further delaying the game.

Coach Brad Bossow told the Press that his team was willing to wait until a 1 a.m. curfew to resume play. Instead, he was told by state Little League officials that the team would have to come back Thursday.

Thursday morning Bossow told the Press he received word that a decision came from Little League headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, that the game was official and play would not resume.

A jarring decision

Little League International spokesman Kevin Fountain reiterated to New Jersey 101.5 the decision followed league rules.

"The Little League International Tournament Committee confirmed that it was a regulation game under Little League regulations, playing rules, and operating policies and Hanover Little League would advance to the 2024 Little League Softball Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament as the New Jersey Little League Softball Champion," Fountain said in a statement.

Bossow told the Press that he interpreted the rules to mean that play should resume the next day. The lesson learned was that Little League headquarters has the final say and that he needs to better understand the rules.

Toms River and New Jersey Little League and Bossow did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment on Monday morning.

Hanover resumed play on Sunday and was shut out by a team from Brunswick, Maryland, 11-0. They can stay alive in the tournament with a win Tuesday over Massapequa Park, New York. Toms River lost to the same team in 2023.

