1 dead in NJ as CDC investigates listeria outbreak in deli meats

Federal health officials are investigating a bacterial outbreak that has killed at least one person in New Jersey.

The outbreak of listeria has hospitalized 28 people in 12 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While there are 28 confirmed cases, officials say the number of infected people is likely much greater because some people recover without medical care.

New Jersey has two confirmed cases linked to the outbreak. One person who was sick has died, according to the CDC.

Illinois is the only other state where a person sick with listeria has died connected to this outbreak. New York had the most cases at seven.

This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, responsible for the food borne illness listeriosis.

Listeria outbreak connected to deli meats?

Investigators from the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and other state health agencies believe the outbreak may be connected to deli meats.

The infections are possibly connected to deli meats sliced at counters at supermarkets and grocery stores. There is no evidence that pre-packaged deli meats are related to the outbreak, according to the CDC.

"The analysis showed that people in this outbreak were more likely to eat deli-sliced turkey and liverwurst," the CDC said.

Despite the possible link to deli meats, no food recalls have been issued by the FDA or CDC. Investigators haven't been able to pinpoint which exact deli meats are responsible for the outbreak.

Health officials recommend that people avoid eating sliced deli meats until the CDC can figure out the source of the outbreak.

Listeria can cause birth complications

Symptoms of an illness caused by listeria usually appear within 24 hours but if left untreated it can develop into a potentially fatal invasive illness.

In the general public, mild symptoms can include fever, flu-like symptoms like muscle aches and fatigue, headaches, stiff neck, loss of balance, and seizures.

It can take up to two weeks for the listeria bacteria to spread beyond the gut, which is called an invasive illness. Around one in six people die from this more serious listeria illness, according to the CDC.

For pregnant women, symptoms of an invasive illness may not ever appear. However, the listeria illness can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or other issues with pregnancy.

Anyone pregnant, age 65 or older, or with a weakened immune system should call their doctor immediately if listeria symptoms appear.

