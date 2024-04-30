Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

(Google Maps/Canva) (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

WHITE TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey man and woman could each face time in state prison if they are convicted of leaving two young children in a car while they sampled reds and whites.

John O'Mahoney, 43, and Radhika Vyas, 37, are both charged with fourth-degree cruelty and neglect of children.

The charge carries a maximum of 18 months in state prison if they're convicted, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Donald Trump, 2022 Barefoot Festival in Wildwood Donald Trump (Dave Sanders/The New York Times via AP, Pool), 2022 Barefoot Festival in Wildwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

WILDWOOD — The Trump campaign has already paid this municipality for the campaign rally on May 11.

Mayor Ernie Troiano said that the rally will be held on the beach in the same area as the Barefoot Country Music Festival between Schellenger and Spicer avenues. The area has a capacity of 40,000.

According to a document obtained by New Jersey 101.5 under the state Open Public Records Act, the campaign paid a $200 application fee for the event and wired the city $54,000.

Brookdale Community College, Performer Harmonica Sunbeam (Brookdale.edu, Gov. Murphy's office, Canva) Brookdale Community College, Performer Harmonica Sunbeam (Brookdale.edu, Gov. Murphy's office, Canva) loading...

MIDDLETOWN — The latest drag queen story hour canceled over polarized views was at a New Jersey community college.

Brookdale Community College had the optional event on its offered schedule for the recent “Bring Your Child to Work Day.”

News of the event was first published by Central Jersey Newswire, which also shared immediate outrage by Monmouth County Republican leaders — including state Senator Declan O’Scanlon and Assemblymembers Gerry Scharfenberger and Vicky Flynn

Canva Canva loading...

As officials consider ways to revamp the state's school funding formula, a proposed law aims to ensure that school districts are never delivered an unsustainable blow in funding cuts in a given year.

In response to Gov. Phil Murphy's latest budget proposal, Republican lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly have introduced legislation that says the amount of state school aid disbursed to a district can't be reduced by more than 1% from the prior year's amount.

Canva Canva loading...

NEWARK — New rules that aim to create a much smoother experience for customers when flying and booking flights need to stick around for good, according to U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District.

Gottheimer visited Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday to tout his legislation that codifies recent rule changes from the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding delayed or canceled flights, as well as issues with fine print during the booking process.

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, about 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties have been charged with involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander

How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots? It's great to spend time at New Jersey amusements and fun spots. Some places charge to both park and get into an attraction while others offer free parking. (information is as of April 22, 2024) Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.