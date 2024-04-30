Drag Queen Story Hour Cancelled — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:
⬛ NJ man, woman left toddlers in car for wine tasting, cops say
WHITE TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey man and woman could each face time in state prison if they are convicted of leaving two young children in a car while they sampled reds and whites.
John O'Mahoney, 43, and Radhika Vyas, 37, are both charged with fourth-degree cruelty and neglect of children.
The charge carries a maximum of 18 months in state prison if they're convicted, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
⬛ NJ braces for Trump rally: Campaign payments to town revealed
WILDWOOD — The Trump campaign has already paid this municipality for the campaign rally on May 11.
Mayor Ernie Troiano said that the rally will be held on the beach in the same area as the Barefoot Country Music Festival between Schellenger and Spicer avenues. The area has a capacity of 40,000.
According to a document obtained by New Jersey 101.5 under the state Open Public Records Act, the campaign paid a $200 application fee for the event and wired the city $54,000.
⬛ Drag queen story event for kids at NJ college sparks online chaos
MIDDLETOWN — The latest drag queen story hour canceled over polarized views was at a New Jersey community college.
Brookdale Community College had the optional event on its offered schedule for the recent “Bring Your Child to Work Day.”
News of the event was first published by Central Jersey Newswire, which also shared immediate outrage by Monmouth County Republican leaders — including state Senator Declan O’Scanlon and Assemblymembers Gerry Scharfenberger and Vicky Flynn
⬛ NJ lawmakers float idea of maximum funding cuts for schools
As officials consider ways to revamp the state's school funding formula, a proposed law aims to ensure that school districts are never delivered an unsustainable blow in funding cuts in a given year.
In response to Gov. Phil Murphy's latest budget proposal, Republican lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly have introduced legislation that says the amount of state school aid disbursed to a district can't be reduced by more than 1% from the prior year's amount.
⬛ NJ official: Game-changing airline rules need to be permanent
NEWARK — New rules that aim to create a much smoother experience for customers when flying and booking flights need to stick around for good, according to U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District.
Gottheimer visited Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday to tout his legislation that codifies recent rule changes from the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding delayed or canceled flights, as well as issues with fine print during the booking process.
NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander
How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots?
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
The best supermarkets in New Jersey
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.