FBI warning: Alarming rise in elder scams — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Text message SMS scam or phishing concept ThinkStock loading...

The FBI is reporting an alarming rise in scams targeting older Americans.

More than $3.4 billion were lost last year.

The scams are becoming more sophisticated and brazen, the FBI warns. The crimes now often involve a courier who comes to a person house to collect money from the scam.

The FBI says more and more of these scams are being carried out by organized criminal enterprises.

Tragic deaths in Verona NJ (Verona Police via Facebook, Canva) Tragic deaths in Verona NJ (Verona Police via Facebook, Canva) loading...

VERONA — A community is mourning a man and his infant grandson, both killed by an uprooted tree on Monday evening in Essex County.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m., at a home in Verona along East Lincoln Street and West Lincoln Street.

(Google Maps/Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) (Google Maps/Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

EATONTOWN — Two drivers from Monmouth County are charged with vehicular homicide for running red lights while under the influence resulting in a fatal crash last summer, according to authorities.

The crash happened in Eatontown around 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2023 but Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago just announced the charges on Monday.

According to Santiago, the drivers of a 2006 Nissan Altima and a 2002 Dodge Durango both disregarded red lights at the intersection of Route 35 and Broad Street. The vehicles collided violently

Monmouth County landfill in Tinton Falls smell issue (Google Maps, Canva) Monmouth County landfill in Tinton Falls smell issue (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

TINTON FALLS — There's a phone number to dial if the stink from a local landfill seems to be worse than usual.

Monmouth County has a hotline for residents who want to report an odor complaint related to the reclamation center located off of Asbury Ave.

Residents say and officials acknowledge that the foul smell has been stronger this year.

Atlantic City Casino Smoking Lawsuit Casino workers in favor of banning smoking in Atlantic City demonstrate outside a courthouse in Trenton, N.J., April 5, 2024, after filing a lawsuit seeking to force a smoking ban. On Monday, April 29, 2024, Atlantic City's main casino workers union asked a judge to let it intervene in that lawsuit. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City's main casino workers union and the New Jersey attorney general on Monday asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a different union that seeks to ban smoking at the city's nine casinos.

Local 54 of the Unite Here union said in a filing in state Superior Court that a third of the 10,000 workers it represents would be at risk of losing their jobs and the means to support their families if smoking were banned.

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

High expenses necessary to raise just one kid in NJ Living Wage calculates the average costs and salaries necessary to raise children in a given region or state across the country. Below is the 2024 breakdown for just one child in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Best SAT scores in every NJ county Based on 2022-2023 data from the New Jersey Department of Education, this is a list of the high schools with the highest SAT scores in each county. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia/Sergio Bichao

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.