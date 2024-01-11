🔴A NJ Olive Garden employee has tested positive for Hepatitis A

🔴The infected employee last worked between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.

🔴Diners who think they've been exposed are encouraged to get vaccinated

DEPTFORD — If you recently dined at the Olive Garden in the Gloucester County township, you may want to consider getting the vaccine for Hepatitis A, according to the Gloucester County Health Department.

The announcement comes after a Deptford Olive Garden food handler recently tested positive for the disease.

According to county health officials, the infected employee last worked at the Italian food chain at 1500 Almonesson Road between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.

Hepatitis A is a viral illness with symptoms that include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, poor appetite, dark urine and jaundice. Symptoms usually appear two to seven weeks after exposure.

If you previously received the vaccine for Hepatitis A, health officials say you’re not at risk of becoming seriously ill. Those who are unvaccinated also face a low risk, but the risk may be lowered further by getting vaccinated within two weeks of exposure, they added.

Vaccines are now available at the Gloucester County health department for any unvaccinated Olive Garden employees who may have been exposed to Hepatitis A. Diners who are unvaccinated and believe they may have been exposed are encouraged to contact their health care provider.

County officials said the Olive Garden was given a “Satisfactory” rating during a health inspection in March, and passed a re-inspection on Wednesday.

Gloucester County Department of Health said it is collaborating with the Olive Garden as they continue to maintain proper protocols.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority. The ill front-of-house team member last worked 10 days before they were diagnosed and will not be permitted to return to work until being officially released by a doctor," according to a statement from Olive Garden, Deptford Township.

The statement goes on to say that while Hepatitis A is not easily transmitted from one person to another, the restaurant has been working closely with the health department to ensure that they have all the right processes in place to protect our team members and their guests.

"We are not aware of any other team members or guests becoming ill. We place the highest priority on having the cleanest and safest restaurants in the restaurant industry. Across the country, many local health departments point to our standards as a model for other companies to follow," the statement read.

If residents have questions or concerns, they are asked to call 856-218-4151.

