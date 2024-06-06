Police: NJ brothers killed after car veers into path of truck
VINELAND — A crash involving a car and a pickup truck has killed two brothers from Gloucester County, according to Vineland police.
John A. Mahoney and Patrick J Mahoney, both 23 and from Sewell, died after their 2010 Toyota Yaris cut into the path of a 2024 Ford F-250, police said.
The crash happened on Tuesday just after 11 a.m. in the area of Union Road / Mays Landing Road.
An 81-year-old Millville man who was driving the Ford was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition as of Wednesday.
Both Mahoneys graduated with the Class of 2019 from Washington Township High School.
Two separate Linked In profiles for a Patrick Mahoney and a John Mahoney, both from Sewell, showed they each attended Rutgers University from 2021-2023, graduating with respective bachelor’s degrees.
Anyone with potential information on the case can contact the Vineland Police Traffic Safety Unit at 856-691-4111 x4698.
