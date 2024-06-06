Police: NJ brothers killed after car veers into path of truck

🔷 2 NJ men killed in crash

VINELAND — A crash involving a car and a pickup truck has killed two brothers from Gloucester County, according to Vineland police.

John A. Mahoney and Patrick J Mahoney, both 23 and from Sewell, died after their 2010 Toyota Yaris cut into the path of a 2024 Ford F-250, police said.

The crash happened on Tuesday just after 11 a.m. in the area of Union Road / Mays Landing Road.

An 81-year-old Millville man who was driving the Ford was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Both Mahoneys graduated with the Class of 2019 from Washington Township High School.

Both Mahoneys graduated with the Class of 2019 from Washington Township High School.

Two separate Linked In profiles for a Patrick Mahoney and a John Mahoney, both from Sewell, showed they each attended Rutgers University from 2021-2023, graduating with respective bachelor’s degrees.

Anyone with potential information on the case can contact the Vineland Police Traffic Safety Unit at 856-691-4111 x4698.

