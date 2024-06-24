Shoplifter threatens to shoot NJ Walmart worker, cops say
🚨Woman accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Washington Township
🚨She threatened to shoot a loss prevention worker, police say
🚨Police chased Ajamu across six lanes of highway to take her into custody
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) —– A woman who threatened to "shoot up" a loss prevention worker at a Walmart store ran across six lanes of traffic before being taken into custody Saturday night, according to police.
Washington Township police said Ivory Ajamu of Sicklerville was stopped at the Walmart in the Cross Keys Commons shopping center in the Turnersville section of Washington Township and accused of shoplifting by members of the loss prevention team.
Ajamu threatened to "shoot him up" and police were called. Police officers found her in the parking lot with her vehicle.
The woman made a run for it and dashed across six lanes of Route 42 to the Toyota of Turnersville dealership where she was taken into custody. Police said the officer was not injured in the foot pursuit.
Ajamu was charged with aggravated assault on police, shoplifting, resisting arrest, refusal to be fingerprinted, obstruction of justice and criminal trespassing. She is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.
