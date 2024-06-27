New inspirational jewelry store a huge hit in NJ

The Inspiration Co. is a jewelry brand that’s all about spreading positive vibes, mainly through their wrist bracelets. They’ve just opened up a new spot in the Deptford Mall on the second level, right between Buckle and Icing.

Starting in 2017 as an online store, they’ve grown like crazy and now have over 50 mall locations across the U.S. They’ve even been featured on big shows like "Good Morning America" and "Vogue".

The Deptford store is bright and inviting, with displays and tables set up perfectly for each type of product. The brand is all about positive messages, and the store layout reflects that.

You can browse by the message that speaks to you, whether it’s for yourself or a gift, and then pick the jewelry design you like best.

Their signature wrist bracelets have messages engraved on a curved metal piece, surrounded by colorful beaded stones.

Some bracelets come with an adjustable clasp. The messages range from uplifting to faith-based.

You can snag a bracelet for as low as $25. They also encourage layering different colored stone bead bracelets for a personalized look, which can increase the price a bit.

In the back of the store, you’ll find more jewelry like necklaces and charms, including birthstones and small messages.

They also offer rings and anklets online, but I didn’t notice those in the store.

While the target market is mostly female, they do have a line for men and kids. The beaded wrist bracelets are popular among men, especially those with lighter stones like white, light blue, and grey, which have a beachy, surfer vibe. The black bracelets are also a hit.

The company’s focus on positivity isn’t just in their products, but in their origins too. The idea for The Inspiration Co. came from Doug and Ashley Waldbueser, a couple from South Florida who used to leave positive notes for each other around the house. This sweet habit inspired their jewelry line.

It’s clear that The Inspiration Co. is all about spreading good vibes and positive messages, and they’ve got a great thing going.

