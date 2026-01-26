🚨22-year-old Sarah Sitorus was last seen Saturday afternoon in Deptford

DEPTFORD — Police issued an alert for a 22-year-old woman from New York City, seen getting into a vehicle in this South Jersey township on Saturday afternoon.

Sarah Sitorus got into the passenger side of a silver SUV in the area of Good Intent and Warwick roads around 1 p.m., according to Deptford police. She has no known acquaintances in the Deptford area.

Police said she is 5 feet 2 inches and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater.

Family seeks answers after sudden separation

A man who identified himself on Facebook as Sitorus' father said Sarah was riding with him in a car when she got out at the intersection and went into the other SUV. Ray Sitorus did not disclose why she left his vehicle.

"We believe the occupants may have been trying to help, and we’re very grateful for that. Our only goal is to confirm that Sarah is safe and to reconnect with her," her father said.

Anyone with information about Sarah's whereabouts is asked to contact Deptford Township Police Department at 856-845-2220.

