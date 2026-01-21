🚨The 69-year-old woman left the U.S. for Guyana in October

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman who traveled out of the United States in October is considered missing after not being heard from during the entire time of the trip and never returning.

Mary A. Jones, 69, left for Guyana on South America's North Atlantic coast on Oct. 3 and was reported missing by her family on Oct. 28. She did not return to the U.S. during the week of Jan. 12 as scheduled.

Police did not disclose her reason for travel, if she went alone or how she travelled to Guyana.

Description released as search continues

Jones is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not know what clothing she may have been wearing.

Gloucester Township police asked anyone with information about her location to call 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

