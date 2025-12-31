☑️ Rex the wallaby hopped away from an animal sanctuary on Monday night

MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Rex the Wallaby has come home.

The escapee from the Lots of Love Farm Petting Zoo and Animal Sanctuary in the Williamstown section of Monroe Township hopped back to the Walmart store on Black Horse Pike (Route 322) about a mile away where he was first caught on video, according to the family that runs the farm.

Before his capture the farm on its Facebook page said a pet locating company's drone was involved in the search.

"With the help of some really cool kids and a really cool dad. we caught Rex at the Walmart!! He is home safe and sound! Thank you everyone you're all amazing! He must really like Walmart," the farm posted on its Facebook page.

Drone search and Facebook sleuths help track the runaway wallaby

Fox Philadelphia reported Rex was found near a fenced in retention area along the store's parking lot.

Social media was filled with possible sightings all day. Monroe Township Police told CBS Philadelphia a loose "kangaroo" was almost hit by a car while crossing the street near East Malaga Road and South Black Horse Pike on Monday night.

Owner Ron Layden told Fox Philadelphia the 3-year-old wallaby escaped Monday night after someone had left his gate unlatched. He was in the barn because of the gusty winds and cold.

