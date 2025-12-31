From petting zoo to parking lot: Rex the wallaby’s hop heard round NJ

From petting zoo to parking lot: Rex the wallaby’s hop heard round NJ

Rex the wallaby at the Lots of Love animal sanctuary in Monroe Township (Gloucester) after his capture Tues., Dec. 30, 2025 (Lots of Love via Facebook)

☑️ Rex the wallaby hopped away from an animal sanctuary on Monday night

☑️ He initially was caught on video at a nearby Walmart

☑️ A pet locating company's drone

MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Rex the Wallaby has come home.

The escapee from the Lots of Love Farm Petting Zoo and Animal Sanctuary in the Williamstown section of Monroe Township hopped back to the Walmart store on Black Horse Pike (Route 322) about a mile away where he was first caught on video, according to the family that runs the farm.

Before his capture the farm on its Facebook page said a pet locating company's drone was involved in the search.

"With the help of some really cool kids and a really cool dad. we caught Rex at the Walmart!! He is home safe and sound! Thank you everyone you're all amazing! He must really like Walmart," the farm posted on its Facebook page.

ALSO READ: Wayne police investigate report of 'shots fired' at mall

Drone search and Facebook sleuths help track the runaway wallaby

Fox Philadelphia reported Rex was found near a fenced in retention area along the store's parking lot.

Social media was filled with possible sightings all day. Monroe Township Police told CBS Philadelphia a loose "kangaroo" was almost hit by a car while crossing the street near East Malaga Road and South Black Horse Pike on Monday night.

Owner Ron Layden told Fox Philadelphia the 3-year-old wallaby escaped Monday night after someone had left his gate unlatched. He was in the barn because of the gusty winds and cold.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages December 2025

The NJ Department of Transportation has brought back huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state for the holidays.They will appear in partnership with the NJ State Police Office of Homeland Security through Jan. 5, 2026.

The messages run in rotation seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on signs all around the state except when the signs are reporting incidents, construction, planned special events, or during a weather activation.

If you see one of the new signs please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com and we'll add your picture to the gallery.
 

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Gloucester County, Monroe (Gloucester)
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM