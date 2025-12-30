🔴 A 3-year-old wallaby named Rex escaped from a Gloucester County animal farm.

🔴 He was last spotted hopping through a Walmart parking lot off Black Horse Pike.

🔴The friendly marsupial is still on the loose as owners urge the public not to chase him.

MONROE (Gloucester) — The hunt is on in South Jersey for a missing marsupial.

Wallaby escapes animal farm in Gloucester County

Rex, a 3-year-old wallaby, escaped from a Gloucester County animal farm on Monday night.

According to Fox 29, the animal, which is in the kangaroo family, escaped the Lots of Love Farm Animal Sanctuary, located at 1928 Corkery Lane in Williamstown, after his owner, Ron Layden, said someone had left the gate unlatched.

Rex last spotted near Walmart on Black Horse Pike

The wallaby was last spotted hopping around the parking lot of Walmart on Black Horse Pike on Tuesday morning, but he was too quick and hopped away. The search continues.

The farm posted a video of Rex on its Facebook page saying he is friendly, but is on the run and should not be chased.

What to do if you spot the missing wallaby

If anyone sees Rex or happens to catch him in a fenced area, please call the farm at 856-728-4188.

Layden told Fox 29 that since it was cold out last night, he brought Rex into the barn and made a little cage for him. But somehow it didn’t get locked.

About wallabies and the Williamstown animal farm

Wallabies, native to Australia and New Guinea, are small to medium-sized marsupials known for their powerful jumping abilities, strong tails for balance, carrying their young (joeys) in their front pouch, much like kangaroos.

Lots of Love Farm offers a petting zoo, pony rides, birthday parties, and seasonal events all “Down on the Farm,” according to its Facebook page.

Winter hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10, and all proceeds go to support Rex and the other animals on the farm.

