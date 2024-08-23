NJ woman’s ex hired 2 to spy and burn her with acid, cops say

A Monroe woman was tracked by GPS by her assailants for several days

The woman who was a suspect in the case stayed at a high end Philadelphia hotel

Testing has determined sulfuric acid was likely thrown at the woman

MONROE (Gloucester) — A woman who had body-disfiguring acid thrown on her as she arrived home from work had been shadowed for several days after a GPS device was secretly placed on her car, investigators said.

Three people from Florida, including her ex, have been charged with her attempted murder.

Betty Jo Lane, 38, and Jmarr McNeil, 39, both of Jacksonville, were hired by William DiBernardino, 49, of Boynton Beach, to attack DiBernardino's ex-girlfriend, a 42-year-old woman, with what may be sulfuric acid outside her Monroe Township home on July 26, according to acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong-Parvin.

The victim suffered chemical burns across a third of her body. She had to be airlifted to a burn center, where she was still being treated nearly a month later.

Court documents in the case obtained by New Jersey 101.5 detail some of the detective work that investigators undertook to nab suspects across a thousand miles.

One significant clue was the GPS device they found under the victim's car. Investigators learned it had been purchased in a spy shop by Lane, activated on July 19 and installed July 23, the affidavit of probable cause says.

The GPS data shows Lane made "numerous stops" at the Marriott by Courtyard hotel and the Walmart store in Mount Laurel. The affidavit did not disclose why she went there.

Cell phone records and GPS data confirmed Lane stayed at The Mint House at the Divine Lorraine Hotel in Philadelphia after the attack.

The affidavit shows McNeill had traveled with Lane to New Jersey and did some of the driving.

All three are charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, criminal attempt, second-degree aggravated assault, possession of a weapon unlawful purpose, and stalking. They will be extradited to New Jersey to face trial.

