Police look for white van in fatal hit-and-run of NJ man

👮‍♂️ A 45-year-old NJ man was hit and killed by a white van that did not stop

👮‍♂️ The van should have damage to its front right side

👮‍♂️ Police are asking for the public's help to find the van and its driver

MONROE (Gloucester) — A Williamstown man is dead after a hit-and-run and police are looking for the driver of the white van that left the scene.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was crossing Black Horse Pike near Corkery Lane Friday evening around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck, Monroe Township police said.

A white van headed west on Black Horse Pike hit the man and did not stop. It continued heading west after the crash, police said.

The victim was fatally injured by the impact and was declared dead at the scene. Police did not identify the victim by name.

Van wanted in Monroe Township hit-and-run 8/4/23 (Monroe police) Van wanted in Monroe Township hit-and-run 8/4/23 (Monroe police) loading...

Investigators are now looking for a white Ford E Series van. The front right side of the vehicle was damaged when it hit the victim.

"The van will have front right lamp assembly completely damaged along with front grill damage and possible damage to the hood," police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the van, its driver, or the incident can reach out to Officer Ryan Hoffman at 856-728-9800 ext. 238 or the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 609-405-2701.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.