NJ science teacher dies after charges of molesting girl in closet

MONROE (Gloucester) — A middle school science teacher has died days before his trial on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment was set to begin.

Paul A. VanHouten, Jr. died on Thursday, Feb. 22, according to an obituary. The former sixth-grade teacher at Williamstown Middle School was 57 years old.

VanHouten's death came less than two weeks before he was set to appear in Gloucester County Superior Court. His trial on second-degree charges of sexual assault, child endangerment, and official misconduct was set to begin on March 4.

New Jersey 101.5 has contacted the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office for information on the circumstances of VanHouten's death.

Student accused teacher of molesting her

The school suspended VanHouten with pay in February 2020 after a student's mother reported him to police, prosecutors said. Charges were filed against him five months later.

The girl's family then filed a lawsuit against the Monroe Township School District, the middle school, and VanHouten on Sept. 2, 2020.

According to the suit, VanHouten followed a 12-year-old student into a storage closet and groped her breast. She began to cry and he threatened to fail her if she told anyone about it, the suit said.

The girl then spoke to another student who also said she was molested by VanHouten, according to the lawsuit. Prosecutors did not file charges related to a possible second victim.

Obituary remembers "avid Philadelphia Phillies fan"

According to his obituary, VanHouten is survived by his wife and three of his children. A son had died before him.

"He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed spending time with his family," the obituary said.

In 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles named him an All-Pro Teacher.

